Insider Buying: Armada Metals Limited (ASX:AMM) Insider Acquires 984,214 Shares of Stock

Armada Metals Limited (ASX:AMM – Get Free Report) insider Martin Holland purchased 984,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,668.49 ($13,779.00).

Armada Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23.

Armada Metals Company Profile

Armada Metals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Nyanga Magmatic nickel copper project with two exploration licenses covering approximately 2,725 square kilometers located in Southern Gabon. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

