Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.40.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of INZY opened at $4.82 on Thursday. Inozyme Pharma has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $298.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 14.05 and a quick ratio of 14.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Inozyme Pharma

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Treco sold 7,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $52,209.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $143,415.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inozyme Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 30.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,537,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,500 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,681,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 253,090 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,179,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 54,837 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,642,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,242,000 after purchasing an additional 756,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,465,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

