Infratil Limited (IFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.
Infratil Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.84.
About Infratil
