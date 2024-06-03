Infratil Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.11 (ASX:IFT)

Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Infratil Limited is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital Infrastructure, renewables, and social infrastructure. They prefer to invest in renewable electricity, data centers, telecommunications networks healthcare, and airports. It invests around the world. Infratil Limited was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

