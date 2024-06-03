Infratil Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.11 (ASX:IFT)

Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.
Infratil Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
About Infratil
