Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $58.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IBTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.33.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $46.04 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average is $44.72.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 49.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

