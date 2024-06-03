Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunome currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Immunome Stock Performance

IMNM stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $895.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. Immunome has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $30.96.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,829.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.33%. Research analysts predict that Immunome will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunome

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,475.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 26.0% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,889,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after buying an additional 1,010,139 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 113.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,425,000 after buying an additional 1,194,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 16.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,847,000 after buying an additional 279,712 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 10.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,538,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,957,000 after buying an additional 146,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter worth about $14,268,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Featured Stories

