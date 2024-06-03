Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Short Interest Down 9.2% in May

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the April 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 324,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Ikena Oncology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ikena Oncology by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 534,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 17,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 407,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ikena Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IKNA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.78. 543,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,649. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.48. Ikena Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ikena Oncology ( NASDAQ:IKNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. On average, research analysts expect that Ikena Oncology will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Ikena Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush cut Ikena Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

