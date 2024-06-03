IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in May

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,700 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 654,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.9 days.

IGM Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:IGIFF traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,306. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $31.56.

IGM Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.4167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 6.51%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.85%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

