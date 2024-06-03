IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Short Interest Up 9.9% in May

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the April 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IGC Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get IGC Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IGC Pharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IGC Pharma Stock Up 0.4 %

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IGC Pharma stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in IGC Pharma, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:IGC Free Report ) by 211.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 112,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.31% of IGC Pharma worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN IGC traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.49. 96,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,565. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.51. IGC Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IGC Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGC Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGC Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.