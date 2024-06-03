Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,663,900 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the April 30th total of 6,992,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,773.2 days.

Idorsia Price Performance

IDRSF opened at $2.25 on Monday. Idorsia has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14.

Idorsia Company Profile

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

