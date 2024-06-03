IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Position Lifted by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,405,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,303,000 after buying an additional 28,475 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,199,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,700,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,482,000 after buying an additional 48,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $512,190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 919,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,935,000 after buying an additional 65,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $492.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $507.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $526.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.38.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

