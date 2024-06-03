Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Short Interest Up 10.3% in May

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the April 30th total of 75,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Idaho Strategic Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

In other news, CEO John Swallow sold 140,687 shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of €8.39 ($9.12), for a total transaction of €1,180,363.93 ($1,283,004.27). Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at €10,097,750.94 ($10,975,816.24). The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Grant A. Brackebusch sold 3,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of €9.50 ($10.33), for a total value of €28,813.50 ($31,319.02). Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at €1,224,768.50 ($1,331,270.11). The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John Swallow sold 140,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of €8.39 ($9.12), for a total value of €1,180,363.93 ($1,283,004.27). Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at €10,097,750.94 ($10,975,816.24). The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,400. 12.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Idaho Strategic Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

IDR stock traded down €0.47 ($0.51) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €9.41 ($10.23). The company had a trading volume of 30,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,357. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Idaho Strategic Resources has a fifty-two week low of €4.48 ($4.87) and a fifty-two week high of €10.60 ($11.52). The company has a market cap of $119.88 million, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported €0.17 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.06 ($0.07) by €0.11 ($0.12). The business had revenue of €5.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €4.90 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Idaho Strategic Resources will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

