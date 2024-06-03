ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.01

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.01 and last traded at $27.99, with a volume of 696069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

ICICI Bank Stock Up 5.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 26,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.