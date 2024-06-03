ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.01

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.01 and last traded at $27.99, with a volume of 696069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.
ICICI Bank Stock Up 5.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Company Profile
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.
