Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Short Interest Update

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,180,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the April 30th total of 10,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.6 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Hyzon Motors

In other news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 202,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $101,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,951,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,975,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,636,384 shares of company stock worth $343,407. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYZN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,745,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 48,833 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 40,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HYZN. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 target price on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Monday, March 25th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Hyzon Motors Trading Up 7.0 %

Hyzon Motors stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.57. 560,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,746. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $140.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.06. Hyzon Motors has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.17.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

