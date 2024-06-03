Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Short Interest Update

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the April 30th total of 6,170,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hut 8 Stock Up 3.1 %

Hut 8 stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,521,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,990. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. Hut 8 has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

In related news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $145,925.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,549.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Hut 8 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Hut 8 by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 24.9% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Hut 8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Hut 8 from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

