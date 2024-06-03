Humana (NYSE:HUM) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $374.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $423.63.

Get Humana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Humana

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $358.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.95. Humana has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Humana will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Humana by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Humana by 27.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 13.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 6.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.