Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) is Presima Securities ULC’s 10th Largest Position

Presima Securities ULC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,066,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,619 shares during the quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties comprises approximately 4.3% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $19,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3,569.3% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,006,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 979,214 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,420 shares of company stock worth $59,912. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $4.95. 135,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,955. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $214.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

HPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.49.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

