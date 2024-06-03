HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Short Interest Update

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the April 30th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,292. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36. HIVE Digital Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $286.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 3.48.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

