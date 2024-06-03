HI Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, HI has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $223,059.00 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011427 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001297 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67,700.67 or 0.99968176 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012146 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.33 or 0.00112714 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004049 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,452,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00050273 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $231,777.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.