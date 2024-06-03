Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Short Interest Update

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,900 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the April 30th total of 249,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 1.5 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,870,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 389,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 93,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 158.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 70,940 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 163,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 44,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 121.6% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 18,842 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.80. 158,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,952. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $704.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.86. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $36.36.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

