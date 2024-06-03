HEICO (NYSE:HEI) PT Raised to $243.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $223.00 to $243.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $220.33.

HEICO Price Performance

HEI stock opened at $221.77 on Thursday. HEICO has a 52-week low of $153.63 and a 52-week high of $225.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $955.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HEICO will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,953,559.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $243,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in shares of HEICO by 23.4% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 352,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HEICO by 2.2% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 148.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 13.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in HEICO in the first quarter worth about $1,136,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

