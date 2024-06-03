Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Short Interest Down 12.5% in May

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Heartland BancCorp from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS HLAN opened at $90.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $182.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.41. Heartland BancCorp has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.99.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $28.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland BancCorp will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.759 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.

