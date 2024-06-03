HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

HealthStream Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $27.29 on Thursday. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $829.62 million, a PE ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.38.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthStream

In other news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $26,190.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,679.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 568.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 295.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 99,913 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

