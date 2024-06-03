Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.30.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -93.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

