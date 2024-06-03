Head-To-Head Survey: American Express (NYSE:AXP) versus Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) and Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of American Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Express shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 83.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

American Express has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Binah Capital Group has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Express 3 9 10 0 2.32 Binah Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Express and Binah Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

American Express currently has a consensus price target of $215.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.42%. Given American Express’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Express is more favorable than Binah Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares American Express and Binah Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Express 14.50% 32.46% 3.51% Binah Capital Group N/A -13.14% -6.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Express and Binah Capital Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Express $60.52 billion 2.85 $8.37 billion $12.14 19.77 Binah Capital Group $167.96 million 1.06 $570,000.00 N/A N/A

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than Binah Capital Group.

Summary

American Express beats Binah Capital Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. The company's products and services include credit card, charge card, banking, and other payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services. It also provides merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. In addition, the company operates lounges at airports under Centurion Lounge brand name. It sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through mobile and online applications, affiliate marketing, customer referral programs, third-party service providers and business partners, direct mail, telephone, in-house sales teams, and direct response advertising. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Binah Capital Group

Binah Capital Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Albany, New York. Binah Capital Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MHC Securities, LLC.

