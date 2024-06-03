Head to Head Review: GEN Restaurant Group (GENK) & The Competition

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare GEN Restaurant Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get GEN Restaurant Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEN Restaurant Group 0.44% 2.32% 0.43% GEN Restaurant Group Competitors -8.92% -451.00% -5.22%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 GEN Restaurant Group Competitors 552 4819 6295 321 2.53

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GEN Restaurant Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

GEN Restaurant Group currently has a consensus target price of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 24.29%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 5.95%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GEN Restaurant Group $181.01 million $8.41 million 61.83 GEN Restaurant Group Competitors $2.14 billion $247.82 million 31.81

GEN Restaurant Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group. GEN Restaurant Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GEN Restaurant Group beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About GEN Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for GEN Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEN Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.