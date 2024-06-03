Head-To-Head Contrast: CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) versus KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE)

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) and KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CS Disco and KWESST Micro Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CS Disco 0 4 3 0 2.43 KWESST Micro Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

CS Disco presently has a consensus price target of $9.81, indicating a potential upside of 67.74%. Given CS Disco’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CS Disco is more favorable than KWESST Micro Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

CS Disco has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KWESST Micro Systems has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CS Disco and KWESST Micro Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CS Disco -23.03% -15.04% -13.17% KWESST Micro Systems -967.70% -520.61% -161.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.1% of CS Disco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of KWESST Micro Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of CS Disco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CS Disco and KWESST Micro Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CS Disco $138.09 million 2.54 -$42.15 million ($0.54) -10.83 KWESST Micro Systems $970,000.00 3.41 -$6.90 million ($1.28) -0.32

KWESST Micro Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CS Disco. CS Disco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KWESST Micro Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CS Disco beats KWESST Micro Systems on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc. provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters. The company also provides DISCO Hold, a solution that automates manual work to preserve data, notify custodians, track holds with a defensible audit trail, and collect data when ready; DISCO Review, an AI-powered document review solution that delivers legal document reviews; and DISCO Case Builder, a solution that allows legal professionals to collaborate with teams to build a compelling case by offering a single place to search, organize, and review witness testimony and other legal data. The company's solutions are used in various legal matters comprising litigation, investigation, compliance, and diligence. It serves enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. CS Disco, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About KWESST Micro Systems

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

