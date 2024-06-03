HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $113.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an inline rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.70.

BNTX opened at $100.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.71. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $85.21 and a 1 year high of $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 201.20 and a beta of 0.25.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.60). BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $203.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,056,000 after acquiring an additional 86,343 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,763,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,735,000 after acquiring an additional 131,490 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,984,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,548,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,526,000 after acquiring an additional 35,445 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 943,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

