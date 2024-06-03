HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.33.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.