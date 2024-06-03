HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 70.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLGN. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 530,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 62,346 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 366,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

