HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.
CollPlant Biotechnologies Price Performance
Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $8.90.
CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 70.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of CollPlant Biotechnologies
CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CollPlant Biotechnologies
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.