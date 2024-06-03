Harmony (ONE) Reaches Market Cap of $310.75 Million

Harmony (ONE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $310.75 million and $6.90 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 14,294,327,470 coins and its circulating supply is 13,996,427,470 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony (ONE) is a digital currency for the Harmony network, a fast and secure blockchain platform for creating DApps with a focus on scalability and low latency. Harmony uses Secure Random State Sharding and Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) for consensus. The ONE token is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance. Staking ONE secures the network, validates transactions, and earns rewards. Token holders can vote on protocol decisions. Harmony was founded by engineers and academics from universities like Harvard and Stanford and companies such as Google and Amazon, led by Stephen Tse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

