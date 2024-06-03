Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,090,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the April 30th total of 6,720,000 shares. Approximately 23.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 415,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRMY. Mizuho cut their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 11,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $383,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,684,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $2,424,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 42,736 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth $1,408,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.98. 223,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,302. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $39.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $154.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Harmony Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

