Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. Takes $1.28 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.7% of Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,657,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,922 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,413,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 376,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,182,000 after purchasing an additional 367,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $450.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,941,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,292,710. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $440.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.77. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $460.58.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

