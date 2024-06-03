Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. Makes New $36.55 Million Investment in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 612,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,551,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 20.3% of Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,722,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,318,000 after acquiring an additional 195,687 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3,702.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,990,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,719 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 805,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,864,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 562,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after buying an additional 36,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 512,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,695,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $59.60. The stock had a trading volume of 607,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,023. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.73. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $59.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

