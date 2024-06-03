Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, June 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This is an increase from Hancock & Gore’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.

Hancock & Gore Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 24.95, a current ratio of 28.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Activity at Hancock & Gore

In other Hancock & Gore news, insider Steven (Steve) Doyle 7,500,000 shares of Hancock & Gore stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. In other Hancock & Gore news, insider Joseph Constable 527,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. Also, insider Steven (Steve) Doyle 7,500,000 shares of Hancock & Gore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. 52.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hancock & Gore

Hancock & Gore Ltd, an investment company, together with its subsidiaries, invests in small and medium size businesses. The company invests in diversified asset categories, including listed and unlisted equities: and private equity investments. It also provides support to investees, including directorship capabilities, facilitation of management services, and secondment of personnel.

