Guidewire Software (GWRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.93 million. On average, analysts expect Guidewire Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GWRE opened at $113.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $125.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.77.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $166,266.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,067,202.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,067,202.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $409,563.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,695,114.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,087. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GWRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

