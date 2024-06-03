Grin Market Cap Achieves $3.28 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, Grin has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and $120,376.31 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0334 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,447.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.56 or 0.00675794 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.00122144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00042623 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.03 or 0.00223574 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00062942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00089211 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.