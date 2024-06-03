GPI Capital L.P. Has $37.31 Million Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

GPI Capital L.P. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,749,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. SoFi Technologies accounts for 8.9% of GPI Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GPI Capital L.P. owned about 0.39% of SoFi Technologies worth $37,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,349,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,595,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,896,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,197 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,896,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 28,216,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,858,836. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

