Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
GROY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Gold Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.28.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gold Royalty
Gold Royalty Stock Up 0.6 %
Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter. Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 484.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gold Royalty will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Royalty
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Gold Royalty by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 257,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Gold Royalty by 0.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,953,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 55,546 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Royalty by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gold Royalty Company Profile
Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gold Royalty
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 2 Premium Retailers Thriving on Growing DTC Channel Business
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Dollar General Bulls Say Here and No Further: The Bottom Is In
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- GameStop Roars Near 100% as Roaring Kitty Posts Massive Position
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.