GM Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

GM Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,920 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,762 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,624 shares during the period. Finally, P E Global LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 6,745,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,853 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $96.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,762,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774,788. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.