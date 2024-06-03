GM Advisory Group LLC Sells 54 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

GM Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,437 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH traded up $13.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $495.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,694,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $489.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.15. The company has a market capitalization of $455.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.55. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.75.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

