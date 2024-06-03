GM Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,147 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

GM Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.0% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. GM Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $39,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $661,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 25,645 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 44,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

TLT traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.45. 41,308,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,860,199. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.34. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

