GM Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 116.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.46.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 2.3 %

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.03. 6,696,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,427,702. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average of $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

