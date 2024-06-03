GM Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GM Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.02. 16,196,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,344,890. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.38.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

