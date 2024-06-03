GM Advisory Group LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

GM Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $612.00 to $434.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.30.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $9.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $395.09. 3,378,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,617. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.61.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 59.30%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

