GM Advisory Group LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $402.12. 1,983,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,406. The company has a 50-day moving average of $387.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.42. The company has a market capitalization of $142.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $412.29.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total transaction of $236,175.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,681.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,479 shares of company stock worth $14,934,991 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

