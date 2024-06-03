GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Capital One Financial cut GlycoMimetics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics Stock Performance
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 340,112 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.
GlycoMimetics Company Profile
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GlycoMimetics
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.