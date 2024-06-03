Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Short Interest Update

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the April 30th total of 78,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Water Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 678,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 49,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 234,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Trading Down 3.6 %

Global Water Resources stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 24,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,094. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $301.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 12.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 115.39%.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Articles

