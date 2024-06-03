Glanbia (LON:GLB) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.88

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18.88 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.83 ($0.24), with a volume of 872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.71 ($0.24).

Glanbia Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of £49.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.43.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

