Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $35,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,632,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,268,000 after buying an additional 3,362,505 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,788,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,183,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,285,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average of $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

